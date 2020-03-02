

Codi Wilson and Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto police are trying to identify a group of males who were caught on camera dumping the body of the city’s latest homicide victim outside a hospital in North York early Monday morning.

Video surveillance footage initially obtained by CP24 shows a dark-coloured car driving near Humber River Hospital’s campus in the area Church and Jane streets at around 2:17 a.m.

The vehicle comes to a stop on Uphill Avenue and two men are seen exiting the car.

Moments later, the security camera captures the men getting back into the vehicle, leaving behind a body on the sidewalk outside the hospital.

The body was discovered shortly before 2:30 a.m. by officers who were on patrol in the area.

The victim, who has now been identified as 36-year-old Rohan Rose, was found lying just on the other side of a hedge that runs along the perimeter of the hospital grounds.

Rose, police say, had multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and was pronounced dead on scene.

Hospital hasn't operated ER in years

Speaking at a news conference on Monday afternoon, Det. Mike McGinn said it is not yet known if the males who abandoned Rose’s body outside the hospital are the ones who carried out the deadly shooting.

“Is that a possibility that they are Good Samaritans dropping off the person off? We don’t know. But we do want to identify the people who were in that vehicle that had contact with Mr. Rose,” McGinn said.

The Humber River Hospital campus near Church and Jane streets hasn’t had an operational emergency room in many years and mostly serves as a kidney dialysis centre.

Police say that they received no radio calls to alert them to the body, which was discovered by 12 Division officers.

Police have not been able to provide a description of the vehicle or its occupants and they have also not been able to track down the location of the deadly shooting.

Police are asking residents on Church Street, Woodward Avenue, Maple Leaf Drive, and Uphill Avenue to come forward with any video surveillance footage they have.

“Any video from the residences that was recorded in and around the time shortly before 2 a.m. right up until 3 a.m. that could possibly capture the vehicle coming or fleeing the scene would be of great assistance,” McGinn said.