

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with three separate fires set at Old City Hall on Monday night.

A surveillance camera image of the suspect was released to the media on Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday morning, police told CP24 that people have come forward and provided investigators with his identity.

They say that the investigation into the fire remains ongoing and that they have not determined a motive.

The fires were all confined to a main office used by the Ministry of Attorney General’s restitution, fines and appeals office.

Toronto Fire Deputy Chief Larry Cocco previously told CP24 that each fire scene consisted of little more than some “combustible papers” that were set alight.

“There was nothing complicated about this arson,” he said.

The blaze caused about $100,000 in damages, mostly in the form of smoke and water damage.

Toronto-resident George Powers, 48, is now wanted in connection with this investigation. Police said he is facing break-and-enter and arson charges.

Officers said if anyone spots this man they should not approach him but call 911 immediately as he is believed to be “violent and dangerous.”