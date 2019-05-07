

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The victim of a deadly stabbing on Monday has been identified as a 17-year-old boy from Toronto.

Police say Brendon Bowler was found suffering from life-threatening stab wounds in the area of Livingston Road and Earswick Drive at around noon on Monday.

He was rushed to hospital via emergency run but later died.

Two men were taken into custody in connection with the homicide immediately following the stabbing.

They have now been identified as Toronto residents Emmett Carew, 18, and Cheddi Itwaroo, 20.

The men have been charged with second-degree murder and are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.