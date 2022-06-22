Peel police have identified the two men fatally shot at a venue in Brampton where a Father's Day event was being held.

Police and paramedics were called to Chandni Convention Centre, located in the area of Gateway Boulevard and Queen Street East, around 2 a.m. on Sunday for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other died in hospital.

On Wednesday, police identified the victims as 28-year-old Kenroy Andre Benjamin from Bolton and 40-year-old Sheldon Taylor from Whitby.

Police said they still don't have suspect information. They believe it is an isolated incident.

Police said initial evidence appeared to show that shots were fired inside the building, but the convention centre's manager told CP24 that the shooting occurred outside in the parking lot as the event was winding down.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).