Two South Simcoe Police officers who were killed during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect inside an Innisfil home on Tuesday night have been identified.

Police Chief John Van Dyke formally identified the slain officers as Constable Devon Northrup, 33, and Constable Morgan Russell, 54, during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

He said that Northrup had six years of experience with South Simcoe Police while Morgan was a 33-year veteran of the service.

“This is a heartbreaking time for our police service, the families impacted, our emergency services personnel and our communities. Our immediate focus is to support our members and their grieving families,” Van Dyke said.

Authorities previously said that the two officers responded to a disturbance call at a home in the area of 25th Sideroad and 9th Line, shortly before 8 p.m.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said there was an exchange of gunfire between a 23-year-old man and two officers.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, the SIU said.

One officer was rushed to a hospital in Barrie by emergency run. The officer died in hospital, police said.

The second officer was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition and has since succumbed to his injuries, police said in a statement Wednesday morning.

The SIU is investigating and six investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

York Regional Police are also conducting their own investigation into the details surrounding the shooting of the officers.

The SIU investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

A neighbour told CP24 that a young man lived with his grandparents in the home where the shooting occurred.

Another neighbour, John Ridge, has lived on the street where the shooting occurred for the past 26 years. He said it's a quiet neighbourhood and was shocked to hear about the fatal shooting.

"It's unsettling and disheartening to have a cop shot right on your street but that's what this world has come to," Ridge said.

Early Wednesday morning, numerous police cruisers participated in a procession for the first fallen officer to the coroner's office, near Highway 401 and Keele Street, in Toronto.

At around 8:30 a.m., police participated in another procession for the second fallen officer. They drove from Toronto's St. Mike's Hospital along the Don Valley Parkway and Highway 401 to the coroner's office.

Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he was "heartbroken" to learn about the death of the two officers.

"I want to send our condolences and our prayers and thoughts out to the family and friends and to all the police officers out there, such a close knit community," he told CTV News Toronto.

"You just don't see this up in Simcoe, very seldom you ever see something like this but it just goes to show you that it can happen anywhere here in the province or in the country but I know further details will come out once the investigation finishes there," he added.

Ford said he'll be visiting the police detachment in Innisfil Wednesday afternoon.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also tweeted his condolences to South Simcoe Police and the fallen officers' loved ones.

The shooting comes a month after Toronto Police Const. Andrew Hong and two others were fatally shot by a gunman who went on a shooting spree in the GTA on Sept. 12.

I’m sending my deepest condolences to @SouthSimcoePS this morning, as they mourn the passing of two officers who were killed in the line of duty. My thoughts are also with the loved ones of these officers and the entire Innisfil community. https://t.co/ei6HylGPYA — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 12, 2022