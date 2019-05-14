Police identify victim of fatal crash in Scugog
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019 8:29AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 14, 2019 8:45AM EDT
Police have now identified the victim of a fatal crash in Scugog on Monday.
Officers were called to a collision on Reach Street near the hamlet of Epsom at around 6:20 a.m. on Monday.
Police say they believe a white Pontiac Vibe, which was travelling eastbound, left the roadway and hit a large tree.
The driver, now identified as 24-year-old Uxbridge resident Dylan Ross, was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later died.
Unfavourable weather and road conditions may have been a factor in the crash, according to police.