

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have now identified the victim of a fatal crash in Scugog on Monday.

Officers were called to a collision on Reach Street near the hamlet of Epsom at around 6:20 a.m. on Monday.

Police say they believe a white Pontiac Vibe, which was travelling eastbound, left the roadway and hit a large tree.

The driver, now identified as 24-year-old Uxbridge resident Dylan Ross, was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later died.

Unfavourable weather and road conditions may have been a factor in the crash, according to police.