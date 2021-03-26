The body of a woman pulled from Lake Simcoe in Georgina last summer has been identified as belonging to a South Korean citizen who went missing in 2018, police say.

York Regional Police officers located a body floating in the water by the docks near Lake Drive North just after noon on Aug. 29, 2020.

A post-mortem examination was subsequently conducted, but police were not able to identify the woman at the time. Investigators said the victim was dressed for cold weather when her body was discovered.

In October, police released photos of the jewelry and clothing the victim was wearing in an effort to identify her.

On Friday, following months of investigation, police identified the woman as 59-year-old Soo Jin Ju. Police confirmed that her death has been deemed a homicide.

Police say Ju was reported missing from Toronto in February 2018. She was last seen near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue. Ju was residing in Oakville at the time of her disappearance.

She also used other names while in Canada, including Su Yeon Kim, Soo Hyun Kim, and Bo Kyung Joo, police say.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who knew Ju or has information in relation to her disappearance or murder to contact the homicide unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 1-866-287-5025 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.