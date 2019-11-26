

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a bucket of what is believed to be feces was dumped on a female outside a University of Toronto building late Monday night, the third such incident in the city within a four-day period.

In a tweet sent out early Tuesday morning, police said the latest assault occurred at around midnight in the area of College Street and University Avenue, near a building on the University of Toronto’s downtown campus.

Police said a man dumped a bucket of what appeared to be feces on a female on the sidewalk and then took off eastbound on College Street.

The suspect has been described as a black male in his 30s with a medium build who was wearing a yellow hard hat, a blue shirt, and gloves.

Officers are currently investigating two other incidents where “liquefied fecal matter” was reportedly tossed on people inside university libraries.

The first assault allegedly occurred at the University of Toronto’s Robarts Library on Nov. 22.

A witness told CP24 on Monday that a man appeared at the library with a bucket that smelled of urine and feces.

She said the suspect walked over to a male who was seated at a table and dumped the bucket over his head.

According to officials, the second assault took place at the Scott Library on York University’s campus at around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

In a statement released Monday, a York University spokesperson said an unknown male entered the library and "deposited a substance, suspected of containing fecal matter, on a student."

Surveillance camera images of the suspect in the York incident were released by police on Monday evening. He has been described by investigators as a black male in his 20s who has a medium build. He was wearing a black hat, a blue sweater, light-coloured pants, and thick black gloves at the time of the alleged incident.

In the image, the suspect appears to be carrying some sort of a bucket with a handle.

Police are currently searching for additional video surveillance footage of the incidents.

In each case, police said a Home Depot bucket was used and left behind at the scene and forensic officers will be analyzing the items.

Speaking to CP24 on Monday night, Police Chief Mark Saunders called the incidents "serious offences."

"We’ve got photos from York U that we’ve put out... The quality of the photos are pretty good too so the appeal to the public is if you can identify that person, please call us and let us know. There definitely will be an apprehension."

Const. Victor Kwong said the suspect descriptions in all three incidents are similar and police previously told CP24 that they believe it is likely the same person who is responsible for all the attacks.

Kwong said police have not confirmed if the substance dumped on the victims is in fact human waste but said the bucket seized last night will be forensically tested.

Responding to the incidents on Tuesday morning, students at U of T express shock and disgust.

"I don’t know how you get that idea," one student said. "We are all humans... You’ve got to have a bit more respect than that."

Mayor John Tory addressed the incidents while speaking to reporters ahead of today's city council meeting, urging members of the public to assist police.

“I find this kind of behaviour inexplicable. You just can’t understand why anybody would go around and do this kind of thing,” Tory said.

"This is a person, to me, who has very serious issues it would seem. But the most important thing is that the person be tracked down and if you look at the number of people who seem to be in the library when these things happened... then it may really help the police if they come forward with every single bit of information they have.”