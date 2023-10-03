Police investigate fatal crash on Hwy. 401 in Etobicoke
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share:
Published Tuesday, October 3, 2023 7:54AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 3, 2023 7:54AM EDT
A 64-year-old Toronto man has died following a collision on Highway 401 in Etobicoke this morning.
The collision occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway near Renforth Drive. Police said one victim was transported to hospital, where he died a short time later.
The westbound collector lanes are blocked due to the investigation.
More to come…