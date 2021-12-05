

The Canadian Press





Police say they're investigating multiple suspected drug overdoses in a northern Ontario community.

Between Thursday and Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to two fatal and five non-fatal suspected overdoses in the Huntsville area.

Police say the Muskoka crime unit and the Muskoka community street crime unit are investigating, under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch.

They note that more information will be released as it becomes available.

In the meantime, police are asking anyone with information regarding the suspected overdoses to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2021.