

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating a robbery at a convenience store in Mimico early Monday morning.

Officers were called to a 7-Eleven on Lake Shore Boulevard, near Mimico Avenue, at around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a robbery.

Police say the store was open at the time and the suspects fled the scene on foot.

Investigators are still trying to determine what was stolen from the store.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects but the Hold Up squad is investigating the incident.