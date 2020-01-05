Police investigate series of early morning robberies in Brampton
Peel police are investigating a string of overnight robberies.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 5, 2020 6:36AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 5, 2020 7:16AM EST
Peel police are investigating a series of early morning robberies in Brampton.
The first incident was reported at around 12:59 a.m. in the area of Bramalea Road and Countryside Drive.
Police say a convenience store in the area was robbed by an armed suspect and an employee sustained minor injuries.
The second robbery occurred at around 1:52 a.m. at a store near North Park Drive and MacKay Street.
Police say an armed suspect was once again involved but no injuries were reported.
About half an hour later, a third robbery was reported in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street.
Police say a suspect, who was spotted with a weapon, robbed a store in the area.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.