

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel police are investigating a series of early morning robberies in Brampton.

The first incident was reported at around 12:59 a.m. in the area of Bramalea Road and Countryside Drive.

Police say a convenience store in the area was robbed by an armed suspect and an employee sustained minor injuries.

The second robbery occurred at around 1:52 a.m. at a store near North Park Drive and MacKay Street.

Police say an armed suspect was once again involved but no injuries were reported.

About half an hour later, a third robbery was reported in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street.

Police say a suspect, who was spotted with a weapon, robbed a store in the area.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.