

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 19-year-old man suffered critical injuries in a shooting in Brampton Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Glidden and Hale roads, east of Rutherford Road South, shortly after 6:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Peel police said a male victim was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Officers are looking for a suspect who fled the area, police said. However, no suspect description has been provided.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.