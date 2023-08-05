Police investigating after 2 males shot early Saturday morning in northeast Scarborough
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
Published Saturday, August 5, 2023 8:38AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 5, 2023 9:00AM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after two people were shot early Saturday morning in northeast Scarborough.
At 3:10 a.m., police were called to the area of McNicoll Avenue and Markham Road for reports of a shooting.
At the scene, officers located two people who had been shot in a parking lot.
Paramedics transported one male to hospital.
A second male attended a local hospital on their own, police said.
Their injuries are both listed as non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-4200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.