

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are trying to determine the location of a shooting after a gunshot victim walked into a local hospital seeking treatment.

The female victim was met by paramedics after showing up at a Toronto-area hospital at around 9 p.m. She has been transported to a trauma centre.

Police initially said her injuries were serious but paramedics later confirmed that she is in life-threatening condition.

The age of the victim has not been released.

Officers are trying to track down the exact location of the shooting.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.