Toronto police are investigating after a fight in midtown Friday afternoon led to shots being fired, causing a school to be placed under lockdown briefly.

Police said they received a call for the sound of gunshots around 12:19 p.m. near Rosemount Avenue and Highview Crescent, in the area of Oakwood Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West.

"We received initial reports with regards to a fight or an altercation that happened on the road. When we arrived, we learned that there were shots that had been fired out of a vehicle," Duty Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite told reporters at the scene.

Officers did not locate anyone with injuries but found evidence of gunfire. The vehicle, a dark-colour sedan, was last seen west on Rosemount Avenue.

No suspect information has been released. Bassingthwaite said police do not have information about what led to the fight as well as if the shooting was random or targeted.

It happened near Oakwood Collegiate Institute, which was shortly put on lockdown following the incident.

"There were many young people that were in the area during this time as a result of the school in close proximity (and) being on lunch hour," Bassingthwaite said. "However, we're very happy to report there are absolutely no injuries that we are aware of from this incident."

After the lockdown was lifted, the TDSB said the school remained under hold and secure as a precaution until dismissal.