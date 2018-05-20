Police investigating after human remains found near Hwy. 401 in Malvern
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, May 20, 2018 8:47PM EDT
Police are investigating after human remains were found by the side of Highway 401 in Malvern Sunday evening.
Toronto Police said the remains were found while police were searching for a suspect on an unrelated call near Morningside Avenue.
Ontario Provincial Police have taken over the investigation as the remains were found near a provincial highway.
Police have not yet said whether the discovery is considered suspicious.