

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





York Regional Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Vaughan Sunday evening

Emergency crews were called to a commercial plaza near Thistlewood and Islington avenues at around 5:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

Police said they also recovered multiple shell casings.

No suspect information has been released.

Police are looking for a vehicle of interest described as a black pickup truck that was seen fleeing the area northbound on Islington Avenue.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

This is the second homicide in Vaughan in less than 24 hours.

Police said a 29-year-old man was killed and another is in hospital after a shooting on 30 Freshway Drive, east of Jane Street.