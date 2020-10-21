Police investigating after man found dead in Markham home
Police say a man was found dead in a home in Markham.
York Regional Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in Markham.
Police were called to a residence on Feeney Lane in the area of Highway 7 and Bayview Avenue around 2:30 p.m.
The cause of death is still being determined. The coroner and the forensics unit are on the scene.
The identity of the victim has not been released.