

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a home in Mississauga on Sunday morning.

Peel Regional Police Const. Heather Cannon said at 6:40 a.m. they were called to the area of Goreway and Morningstar drives where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police command centre RV was brought to the scene and areas around the home were taped off.

Cannon said anyone with information about what occurred is asked to call homicide detectives.