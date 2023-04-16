One person was rushed to hospital following an early morning stabbing in Scarborough.

The incident happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a residence in the West Hill area at 4201 Kingston Rd., just west of Galloway Road.

Toronto police told CP24 that officers located a man with a single stab wound at the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition via emergency run.

Toronto paramedics said the victim, whom they only described as an adult, was taken to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police do not have any suspect information available at this time.

The scene remains active.

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.