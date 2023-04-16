Police investigating after man stabbed early Sunday morning in Scarborough
Toronto police investigating after man stabbed early Sunday morning in Scarborough
Share:
Published Sunday, April 16, 2023 6:39AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 16, 2023 6:44AM EDT
One person was rushed to hospital following an early morning stabbing in Scarborough.
The incident happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a residence in the West Hill area at 4201 Kingston Rd., just west of Galloway Road.
Toronto police told CP24 that officers located a man with a single stab wound at the scene.
The victim was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition via emergency run.
Toronto paramedics said the victim, whom they only described as an adult, was taken to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.
Police do not have any suspect information available at this time.
The scene remains active.
Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.