Toronto police are investigating after a man tried to lure several children at a North York school last week.

The alleged incident happened at Pleasant Public School, near Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street, on May 12.

Police said four boys were playing outside during lunch hour when a man approached them.

He allegedly offered the children candy if they went with him to his van, which police said was not seen in the vicinity.

Investigators said the boys ran and reported the incident to their teacher.

On Thursday, police released a description of the suspect, saying he has dark skin, and is believed to be in his early teens or early 20s with curly black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark pants, and running shoes, and carrying a peach-coloured backpack.

Police said he was riding a black mountain bike.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.