Toronto police are investigating after a man walked into hospital with a stab wound Sunday evening.

Officers got a call about a stabbing in the area of Ellesmere Road and Morningside Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m.

They learned that a man had attended hospital with a stab-wound that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are not yet sure exactly where the stabbing occurred.

There is no suspect description at the moment either.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to reach out to police or to call Crime Stoppers.