York Regional Police are investigating after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a business in Vaughan on Tuesday in what they describe as a targeted incident.

At around 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a property management company on Millway Avenue for a break-in and found the front window shattered and smoke billowing from the inside.

Police and fire crews entered the property and located a Molotov cocktail in the reception area. The improvised explosive device did not explode, police said, but it did cause a small fire.

The business owner was at the property at the time but was not physically injured, police said.

The motive is still unknown, but investigators believe the incident was targeted. Police have no suspect information.

They are asking anyone with information, including video or dashcam recordings from the area, to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.