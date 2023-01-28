Toronto police are investigating a knifepoint robbery at Yorkdale subway station on Saturday evening.

Police said a male victim reported being robbed at the TTC station by two male suspects with a knife.

The victim was not physically injured, police said. It is unclear what was taken from him.

Meanwhile, the suspects had fled the area. No suspect information has been released.

The robbery is the second reported violent incident on the TTC on Saturday. Earlier, a man allegedly assaulted passengers on a downtown streetcar.

Toronto is dealing with a rash of violence on its transit system this week that saw riders and operators being attacked. The incidents have prompted officials to add extra police officers and TTC staff throughout the system, hoping to thwart further incidents.

"I believe that ... being there is going to help keep people safer and help people to feel safer," Mayor John Tory told reporters on Saturday afternoon.

"We are hard at work, and we're leaving no stone unturned. But the first step we took, yes, was to put police officers and more special constables. And I think that was the right thing to do. We did as much as we could as quickly as we could on that front. But it doesn't mean we're stopping there. We're going to be carrying on to do much, much more to make sure people are safe on the TTC as most are every day."