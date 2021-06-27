Police investigating after one person walked into hospital with gunshot wound
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Sunday, June 27, 2021 11:00PM EDT
Police are investigating after one person with a gunshot wound walked into a downtown Toronto hospital Sunday evening.
Police have not released any details about the incident other than saying that it is a confirmed shooting.
There is no immediate word on the condition of the male victim.
The exact location where the shooting occurred is unknown at this time.
No suspect information has been released.