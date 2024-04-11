Police investigating after pedestrian struck and killed in Brampton
Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Brampton on Thursday morning.
The crash occurred in the area of Mississauga Road and Williams Parkway at around 7 a.m.
According to police, the pedestrian, an adult male, was struck by a vehicle and subsequently pronounced dead. The driver remained at the scene, police confirmed.
Police have not released the age of the deceased.
