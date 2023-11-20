Subway trains in downtown Toronto are bypassing Ossington Station for an investigation related to a person with a gun.

Officers were called to the station around 12:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a person with a gun.

Bullet casings were found on the subway platform. No further details have been provided by police.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

Police say they are searching for a suspect who fled westbound from the station on foot before possible leaving in a vehicle.

The TTC will be bypassing Ossington Subway Station due to the security incident.

Buses will also be diverted from the area.