Police investigating after shell casings found at TTC subway station
Subway trains in downtown Toronto are bypassing Ossington Station for an investigation related to a person with a gun.
Officers were called to the station around 12:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a person with a gun.
Bullet casings were found on the subway platform. No further details have been provided by police.
It’s unclear if there are any injuries.
Police say they are searching for a suspect who fled westbound from the station on foot before possible leaving in a vehicle.
The TTC will be bypassing Ossington Subway Station due to the security incident.
Buses will also be diverted from the area.