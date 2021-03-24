Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired in Lawrence Heights Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a shooting in the Flemington Road and Allen Road area at 12:17 p.m.

Police say a vehicle attended an address in the area, and shots were fired from the car.

The vehicle then left the scene. No injuries were reported.

Police say shell casings were located at the scene. The vehicle is described as a white Volkswagen sedan with a black moon roof.

The vehicle was involved in an earlier shooting in Woodbridge near Highway 427 and Highway 7, police say. The occupants of the Volkswagen shot at another vehicle on the highway.

Police are urging witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact them at 416-808-2500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.