Police investigating after shots fired in Scarborough late Sunday night
Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired near Port Union Road and Rozell Road. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
Published Monday, June 8, 2020 5:18AM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired in Scarborough late last night.
It happened near Port Union Road and Rozell Road at around 11 p.m.
Police say officers found multiple shell casing at the scene but no injuries were reported.
According to police, witnesses reported that two dark-coloured sedans were seen speeding away southbound on Port Union Road.
Roads were shut down in the area overnight for the police investigation.