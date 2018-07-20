

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after shots were fired in Toronto’s Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood late Thursday night.

The shooting occurred shortly after 11 a.m. near Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard.

Shell casings were found in the area when officers arrived on scene and police say they are waiting for daylight to be able to fully assess any damage.

Police say a vehicle was reportedly involved in the incident and fled the scene. No suspect description has been provided.

Investigators are asking any possible witnesses to contact police.