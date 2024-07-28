Police investigating after shots fired near waterfront: TPS
A Toronto police badge and police tape can be seen in this undated file photo.
Published Sunday, July 28, 2024 9:14PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 28, 2024 9:16PM EDT
Police are searching for the suspect of a shooting that happened near the waterfront Sunday evening.
In a post to X, police said that they received reports of shots fired from a white Sedan at another vehicle at 7:15 p.m. in the British Columbia Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West area.
There are no reported injuries, and firearm discharge has been confirmed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400.