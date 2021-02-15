Toronto police are investigating after a number of shots were fired through the door of a North York home on Family Day.

At around 4 p.m., police said multiple shots were heard in the area of Jane Street and Stong Court in the Jane and Finch area.

Callers reported to police that a male fired a gun and then fled.

Officers responded to the scene and found a residence with bullet holes in the door. Police also found bullet holes in a fence along Jane Street.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Officers are searching the area for a suspect described as a Black male in his 20s, standing around six feet tall, wearing all black clothing and carrying a handgun.

Same area where 14-year-old girl was shot last week

This is at least the second time since Friday that gunfire his shaken the area.

On Feb. 12, a 14-year-old girl was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head inside an apartment on Stong Court. The girl is expected to survive.

Four males were seen fleeing the area on foot following the incident. Police have urged them to turn themselves in and have said it's possible that a gun was accidentally discharged in that incident.

Police have not linked the two gunfire incidents so far.