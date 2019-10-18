

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are investigating after a suspect was seen setting a tow truck on fire outside of a Scarborough collision repair centre early on Friday morning.

Toronto firefighters say they were called to 1065 Birchmount Road, north of Eglinton Avenue East, just before 5 a.m. for a report of a person setting a truck on fire.

The truck was parked a short distance from the collision business and the fire was quickly knocked down.

Police say they have obtained surveillance camera footage that shows a person walking to the truck, setting it on fire and walking away.

It appears no one was in the truck at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 41 Division at 416-808-4100.