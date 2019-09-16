

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Durham police are investigating after a riding lawn mower and a tractor were stolen from two separate churches in Oshawa.

The first theft occurred between Aug. 23 and Aug. 29 at the New Apostolic Church on Laval Street.

Police say a suspect stole a John Deere riding lawn mower and other lawn equipment.

On Sept. 2, a tractor was stolen from Grace Lutheran Church on Cromwell Avenue.

Police say the suspect broke into the church’s garage overnight and stole a silver 1946 Ford 8N tractor and a 1920 Carren antique 3 horsepower inboard gas boat engine.

“The stolen machines are very heavy and the suspect(s) would have had to tow them off the property,” police said in a news release issued Monday.

Police have now released images of lawn mowers similar to the ones that were stolen.

Anyone with information about the thefts can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.