Three males were taken to hospital after gunshots rang out early Wednesday morning in Vaughan.

The incident happened at an industrial unit at 7135 Islington Ave.

York Regional Police said shortly before 1 a.m. they received a report of a shooting that happened in a parking lot near Islington and Steeles avenues.

At the scene, officers found three victims: two males, age 17 and 23, who had been shot and another male who had been assaulted. They were all taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release.

Police said a “several” suspects fled the area in a white BMW sedan with front-end damage.

There is no further description of the suspects or the vehicle they fled in available at this time.

“Investigators believe that this was a targeted incident and there is no threat to public safety,” investigators said in a release.

York Regional Police are asking anyone with information, including anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage, to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.1800222tips.com.