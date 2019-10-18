Police investigating after two people with gunshot wounds showed up at separate hospitals
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 8:47PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after two people showed up at separate hospitals with gunshot wounds on Friday night.
Police tweeted just after 8 p.m. that a man made his way to a hospital with gunshot injuries,which were considered non-life-threatening.
A second man later showed up at another hospital also suffering from gunshot wounds, police tweeted just after 8:20 p.m.
His injuries are non-life-threatening.
"In either case we do not know where the shooting occurred," police said in a tweet.