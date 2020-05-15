

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating a suspicious tow truck fire for at least the fourth time this week.

It happened behind an auto body repair shop on Midwest Road in Scarborough at around 12:40 a.m.

Toronto Fire says that the vehicle was empty at the time and that crews were able to knock the fire down quickly.

The incident comes amid a series of suspicious fires involving tow trucks that police have previously suggested might be part of a tow truck turf war.

On Sunday night a male was seen running from a torched tow truck on Kingston Road near Birchmount Road in Scarborough. Then early Tuesday morning crews responded to another suspicious tow truck fire nearby on Aylesworth Avenue.

There was also a third suspicious tow truck fire on Cordova Avenue in the city’s west end early Wednesday morning.

At this point it is not clear whether any of the incidents are linked.