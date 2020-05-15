Police investigating another suspicious tow truck fire, at least the fourth one this week
Police tape is shown at the scene of a suspicious tow truck fire in Scarborough on Friday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, May 15, 2020 6:05AM EDT
Police are investigating a suspicious tow truck fire for at least the fourth time this week.
It happened behind an auto body repair shop on Midwest Road in Scarborough at around 12:40 a.m.
Toronto Fire says that the vehicle was empty at the time and that crews were able to knock the fire down quickly.
The incident comes amid a series of suspicious fires involving tow trucks that police have previously suggested might be part of a tow truck turf war.
On Sunday night a male was seen running from a torched tow truck on Kingston Road near Birchmount Road in Scarborough. Then early Tuesday morning crews responded to another suspicious tow truck fire nearby on Aylesworth Avenue.
There was also a third suspicious tow truck fire on Cordova Avenue in the city’s west end early Wednesday morning.
At this point it is not clear whether any of the incidents are linked.