

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Police are looking for witnesses following an altercation between a man and a group of teens fighting in Hamilton.

Hamilton police responded to the King Fisher Drive and Upper Wentworth Street area for reports of teens fighting with an adult male on Oct. 10 at around 3:30 p.m.

Police believe that there are many witnesses to the incident and bystanders who may have assisted the adult male.

As the investigation continues, police are asking for witnesses or any bystanders to contact Hamilton Police Mountain Division at (905)-546-3886.