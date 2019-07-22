

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Halton Regional Police are trying to track down a witness they say could assist them in their investigation into the sexual assault of a female in Burlington on Canada Day.

Police say the female left The COOP restaurant located on Brant Street, near Lakeshore Road, and accepted a ride home from an unknown male.

Investigators say the victim was sexually assaulted in the vehicle before she was dropped off at her house.

According to police, the victim was in the parking lot of a Shell gas station at Walkers Line and Mainway between 11:50 p.m. and 11:55 p.m. on July 1 and police say they are trying to locate a female witness who was also at the gas station at that time.

“Investigators have determined that this female witness interacted with the victim and may be able to assist police in the investigation,” police said in a news release issued Monday.

Investigators are also searching for a blue, four-door Mazda that was spotted at the Shell station during the same period of time the victim was there.

Anyone with information about the witness or vehicle is asked to call the police service’s child abuse and sexual assault unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.