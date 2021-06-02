Peel police are investigating the death of a woman who was found with 'obvious signs of trauma' in Brampton Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Templehill Road and Ross Drive, west of Dixie Road, around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

Const. Akhil Mooken said they received the 911 call from a passerby who located the victim on a pathway in a nearby green space.

He added that officers have located some pieces of evidence in that area.

"It is a large green space area. It will take some time for our officers, our canine unit and tactical teams to go through that. So, we've secured this area to ensure that if there are any suspects that they don't make it on their escape," he said.

"We do have countless numbers of police officers that are in the area. Their goal is to not only locate evidence and protect the scene but also to ensure the well-being of the neighbourhood. So, at this time, there was no concern for the immediate public in this area."

No suspect information has been released.

Mooken is asking anyone with information to contact Peel police's homicide bureau or Crime Stoppers anonymously.