A man is in hospital undergoing emergency surgery for critical injuries he sustained during a shooting inside a King West nightclub early Sunday morning.

Toronto police said around 3:30 a.m. today officers from 14 Division doing crowd control near King and Bathurst streets heard the sound of gunshots ring out at EFS Social Club at 647 King St. W.

“They were very quickly to respond. And when they did respond they were confronted with people running out of the nightclub,” Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite told CP24 this morning.

Once inside the club, Bassingthwaite said officers found a male victim without vital signs. They started doing CPR before paramedics arrived at the scene. The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and is now in the operating room.

A second victim, a woman, was also located inside the nightclub, he said.

This individual has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Both victims are in their mid- to-late 20s.

Bassingthwaite said police believe there may be another person who was also shot during the incident.

“There might be a third victim based on some of the information we have from inside. So we’re looking and hoping somebody will come forward,” he said, adding the only suspect information available at this point is that the suspect is a Black male who was last seen “exiting the club.”

A large police presence remains in the area of King and Bathurst streets as the investigation continues.

Drivers should note nearby roads are still closed.

Investigators are now in the process of reviewing video footage from inside and outside of the club. They’re also asking anyone who happened to drive by this area at the time of the shooting or anyone with any photos or videos from inside the club to get in touch with them.

Anyone with any information can contact 14 Division at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or www.222tips.com.