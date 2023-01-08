Police investigating double stabbing in northwest Toronto
A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street as rain falls in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Share:
Published Sunday, January 8, 2023 10:44AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 8, 2023 10:44AM EST
Two women are being treated in hospital after being stabbed Sunday morning in northwest Toronto.
The incident happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. at an apartment building near Islington and Finch avenues.
In a tweet, Toronto police said paramedics took a woman to a local hospital after she was found at the scene with a non-life-threatening injury to her hand. Paramedics said her injury is minor in nature.
At 10:21 a.m., police said a second woman “attended an area hospital with stab wounds from the same incident,” but did not disclose the severity of her injuries.
STABBING:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 8, 2023
Islington Av + Finch Av West
8:27 am
- At an apt building
- Reports a person has been stabbed
- Police are on scene with Medics
- Woman has non-life-threatening injury to hand
- She is being transported to hospital
- Anyone w/info contact @TPS23Div#GO54727
^lb
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.