A man is dead following an overnight crash in Markham.

York Regional police responded to reports of a collision at McCowan Road and 16th Avenue at around 12 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

A male was located and pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

It is unclear if the victim is the passenger from the vehicle or the motorcyclist.

The other involved driver remained at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved, according to police.

Police are on scene investigating.