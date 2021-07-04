Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that happened in North York overnight.

On Sunday, at around 3:25 a.m., officers responded to reports of a collision in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Allen Road.

Police said a 32-year-old man was riding a motorcycle eastbound on Sheppard Avenue.

For unknown reasons, the driver lost control and hit a sign post on the boulevard near Allen Road, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has security or dash camera footage of the area to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.