Police investigating fatal shooting near Danforth and Donlands avenues
Toronto police cruisers are seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Share:
Published Friday, October 28, 2022 3:51PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 28, 2022 4:00PM EDT
A male is dead after a daylight shooting in Toronto’s east end.
It happened near Danforth and Donlands avenues at around 3:15 p.m.
Police say that the victim was pronounced dead on scene.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting, meanwhile, remain unclear.
Police previously said that a suspect fled the area, though no description has been provided so far.
“This is now a homicide investigation,” police said in a message posted to Twitter. “There is a significant police presence in the area
Danforth Avenue is currently closed in both directions from Jones to Greenwood avenues to accommodate the police investigation.