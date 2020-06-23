Toronto police say they are now investigating a hate crime after nooses were located at an outdoor construction site at an East York hospital earlier this month.

Police say the nooses were discovered at a construction site at Michael Garron Hospital, located near Coxwell and Mortimer avenues, on June 10.

Toronto police confirm that investigators with the hate crime unit and 55 Division are investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made and police have not provided any information on possible suspects.

Police say staff members at the hospital have been cooperating with the investigation.