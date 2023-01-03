Police are investigating a suspected impaired driving crash after two people were injured during a collision in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.

The two-vehicle crash took place on Derry Road East, between Tomken Road and Highway 410, around 3:15 a.m.

Peel police told CP24 two people were transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

A third person was arrested for impaired driving, they say.

Roads in the area were closed while police investigated the incident, but around 6:30 a.m. investigators said they should be reopening shortly.