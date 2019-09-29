

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Peel police have launched an investigation after a video surfaced showing two suspects grabbing and throwing an unidentified male into the trunk of a vehicle in Brampton on Saturday night.

Police say the male victim was walking on a catwalk to the east of Larkspur Public School and headed towards Field Thistle Drive at around 6:10 p.m. when the incident happened. The surveillance video, police say, showed a silver Honda Civic following the male along the road. The vehicle then drive past the male and made a U-turn, at which point two of the four males inside got out and grabbed the male before pushing him into the truck.

The vehicle then proceeded to drive westbound on Larkspur Road, and then southbound on Dandelion Road, police say.

The last confirmed sighting of the suspect vehicle was on Dandelion Road at Cordgrass Crescent in Brampton.

“Naturally we have taken it as a very serious matter. I know there are times when individuals will go out and do their own video-type production and so on but this was broad daylight,” Sgt. Bancroft Wright told CP24. “The number one priority of course is the victim. We would like to identify that induvial and if anyone recognizes the individual from the images that we have they should contact our office.:

Wright told CP24 that police began their investigation after people in the area saw what was believed to be a kidnapping and called it in.

He said that there is currently no information on who the possible victim could be and police have not received any missing reports with a similar description.

The relationship between the victim and the suspects is also unclear.

"It could be that the suspect and victim know each other but that is yet to be determined,” Wright said.

The two suspects are both described as males, who are about five-foot-ten and weighing and approximately 150lbs to 160lbs with a medium build. They were last seen wearing dark-colorred clothing.

The victim is described as being in his teens with a medium complexion and dark hair. Police say that he was last seen wearing a light green jacket, blue hoody, black pants and white shoes.

Wright said that forensics officers are currently combing the scene for evidence and police are going door-to-door in the surrounding area in search of witnesses or further surveillance footage.

A command post has also been set up at Larkspur Public School.

“For individuals in the area who perhaps have information, they can approach our command post,” he said.