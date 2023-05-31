Police investigating shooting in Scarborough that left man seriously injured
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2023 7:34PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 31, 2023 8:21PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in Scarborough on Wednesday evening.
The shooting occurred in the area of Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue at around 7:15 p.m.
Police say one male victim suffered a gunshot wound. He was transported to a trauma centre with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, police say two Black male suspects believed to be 25 years old, were seen fleeing the area. The first suspect is described as having a thin build and afro hair. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing and a bandana.
The other suspect, police say, stands five-foot-eight and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light-coloured t-shirt and black pants.